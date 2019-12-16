Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Authorities must hold little hope of salvaging the contents of a refrigerated truck that has crashed in almost 40-degree temperatures.
Authorities must hold little hope of salvaging the contents of a refrigerated truck that has crashed in almost 40-degree temperatures.
News

Hot mess as refrigerated truck crashes in heatwave

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Dec 2019 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying cold food rolled on an off ramp on the Old Pacific Highway north of the Gold Coast, with the exit expected to be closed for several hours.

The truck rolled at the roundabout off the Yatala north exit of the Old Pacific Highway before 10am.

Police said the exit ramp was expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

There have been conflicting reports that the truck contained either pet food or ice-cream.

Paramedics treated the truck driver for minor abrasions, with no other people injured.

The fate of the cold contents of the truck remains unknown, with temperatures at the Gold Coast exceeding 39 degrees at 11am.

crash highway closed truck crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'DEVASTATING': Bushfire recovery will take years, says mayor

        premium_icon 'DEVASTATING': Bushfire recovery will take years, says mayor

        News HALF of the Richmond Valley has been burnt in the bushfire crisis, and now the mayor wants state and federal governments to do something.

        11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        Health Snake-bite victim London Sharwood's brave battle continues

        'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        premium_icon 'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        News Off-duty police officer was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

        TV star Tim Dormer planning his beach wedding to his partner

        premium_icon TV star Tim Dormer planning his beach wedding to his partner

        Entertainment Tim Dormer and fiance Ash Toweel will wed in Byron Bay.