A Twitter account dedicated to hot female felons has gone viral with more sexy criminals begging to be featured on the page.
Offbeat

Hot female felon mugshots go viral

by Christy Cooney
28th Feb 2020 11:03 AM

Mugshots of female felons have gone viral after a Twitter account set up to post the most attractive ones gathered almost 200,000 followers.

The images have been published to Mugshawtys, a page run by 24-year-old electrician Josh Jeffery, from California, who says he has now received a flurry of requests from women hoping to be included, The Sun reports.

Mugshots of female felons have gone viral online. Picture: Instagram / Mugshawtys
The images have been published to Mugshawtys, a page run by 24-year-old electrician Josh Jeffery. Picture: Instagram / Mugshawtys
Jeffery now receives from women hoping to be included. Picture: Instagram / Mugshawtys
"A lot of people send me their own mugshots - I get probably 15 to 20 plus (direct messages) a day of different ones," he told the New York Post.

"A lot of what I post is submissions."

Jeffery also gets the images from a publicly-available database, and says many of the women featured get in touch asking him to publicise their social media accounts or fundraisers for their bail money.

He says he receives some criticism for posting the images, but that he always removes pictures if the person featured asks him to.

"I get random people all the time saying, 'Oh, this isn't right'. I can see where they're coming from," he said. "If there's anybody that doesn't want their picture on there, I take it down with no questions asked.

"I don't put information out there if the (women) don't want it."

 

Jeffery gets the mugshots from a publicly-available database. Picture: Instagram / Mugshawtys
Jeffery is also often asked if he would ever start a similar account for male felons, but thinks people would be less forgiving about serious crimes committed by men.

In 2014, a viral mugshot Jeremy Meeks, a chisel-jawed 30-year-old arrested for possession of a firearm, sparked debate online about whether the attention he was receiving ignored the seriousness of the charges against him.

He says he always removes pictures if the person featured asks him to. Picture: Instagram / Mugshawtys
The women on the account are charged with a variety of crimes. Picture: Instagram / Mugshawtys
Jeffery says he's not sure the public would be so willing to overlook crimes committed by men. Picture: Instagram / Mugshawtys
Meeks went on to launch a successful modelling career after serving a 27-month prison sentence.

"I feel like girls are looked at differently for a lot of their crimes than a man would be," Jeffery said.

Jeffery said he doesn't currently profit from his account, and branded any sites trying to extort money to take images down "the most f***ed up thing I've ever heard".

 

He intends to give any profit he makes from the account to charities helping those in the criminal justice system. Picture: Instagram / Mugshawtys
The account, Mugshawtys, currently has almost 200,000 followers. Picture: Instagram / Mugshawtys
He said he intends to donate any money the account does eventually make to charities helping those in the criminal justice system.

"Our justice system is a joke," he said, adding that he often sees cases, particularly those involving marijuana, in which he doesn't think incarceration or charges are necessary.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

