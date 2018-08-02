Menu
Queensland has been in the grip of a terrible drought. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Weather

New weather outlook spells hot, dry summer

by Chris Honnery
13th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

THE weather bureau has warned an El Nino could develop this spring, which would further reduce the chance of rainfall for drought-stricken farmers.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Climate Outlook for October to December, released this morning, indicates a continued dry spell for Australia and a warm end to the year.

 

The report highlighted warmer daytime temperatures are most likely in Queensland's tropical north, while central Queensland is expected to experience very dry conditions.

The country is currently experiencing a neutral La Nina/ El Nino phase, however the weather bureau said current observations indicate a likely shift to El Nino during spring.

 

 

BoM's senior hydrologist Dr Robert Pipunic said the combination of drier-than-average conditions and warmer temperatures would mean little respite for drought affected farmers.

"The temperature outlook for October to December indicates warmer than average days and nights are likely for most of Australia," he said.

 

"This warmth combined with the drier-than-usual conditions during spring to (the) early summer period is likely to increase bushfire risk and unfortunately exacerbate drought conditions in eastern Australia."

 

Today's outlook comes after the State Government was briefed in July about a possible devastating El Nino weather event which could be catastrophic for Queensland farmers who have already suffered five years of drought.

As reported by The Courier-Mail at the time, more than half of Queensland remains drought-declared with some shires in the west without rain since 2013.

In some regions, including Cunnamulla, deep in the state's southwest where sheep and cattle are a critical part of the local economy, populations have been decimated and property prices have plunged.

