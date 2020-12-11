‘Hostile and bizarre’ claims in food business fued

The relationship between the owners of a bakery and a fruit mart has gone stale, with owners from both food shops taking their feud to court.

THE relationship between the owners of a bakery and a fruit shop in a leafy Gold Coast village has gone stale, amid allegations of assault and disputes over parking spots and footpath signs.

In documents filed in the Southport Magistrates Court, Lawrence Battiss, the owner of The Mill Bakery, claims Paradise Point Fruit Mart proprietor Willem Feenstra conducted a "trend and tendency of extreme obsessive, hostile and bizarre behaviours".

He alleges he was assaulted by Mr Feenstra and that Mr Feenstra was spotted outside his house watching him and his wife.

Charmaine and Lawrence Battiss from the Mill Bakery at Paradise Point. Photo Scott Powick

Mr Feenstra and his wife Sue Feenstra refuted the claims, and allege Mr Battiss videotaped them and made false complaints to the health department, council, police and the landlord.

The Mill Bakery and the Paradise Point Fruit Mart are separated by a florist in the AJ Shopping Centre on Grice Ave.

Mr and Mrs Feenstra were the first to take the matter to court, lodging a peace and good behaviour application against Mr Battiss on November 19.

In the court documents, they claim Mr Battiss made false complainants about Mr Feenstra assaulting him and damaging his property.

"On each occasion the complaints have been investigated by police who have confirmed that the allegations were without merit," it is alleged in the court documents.

Queensland Police confirmed they investigated but no action was taken.

The Feenstras also claim Mr Battiss made false complaints to the landlord, health department and Gold Coast City Council.

Will and Sue Feenstra claim they are being harassed by Lawrence Battiss. Picture: Regina King

"The defendant regularly films and photographs my husband, our business partners and when we attend our business premises," Mrs Feenstra claims in the court documents.

"He also takes photographs of, and films, our vehicles, our business premises and our staff. I believe this conduct is designed to intimidate us."

Mrs Feenstra is an author who wrote the book Pongo: Hands Through the Forest to help save orang-utans in Borneo.

Mr Battiss on Monday lodged his own counter application against Mr Feenstra, saying he had been assaulted by Mr Feenstra and had seen him waiting outside his home.

Mr Battiss alleges the problems started on July 1 this year when Paradise Point Fruit Mart put up a sign saying it would no longer be using bread supplied by Gold Coast Bakery due to a complaint by The Mill Bakery.

Mr Battiss claims the sign was false and "deliberately designed to intimidate, undermine me and our business".

It is alleged in the court documents that Mr Feenstra confronted him on August 12 because Mr Battiss' employee had parked in the bakery's allocated parking space.

Paradise Point Fruit Mart owners Woody Woodford (front), Nadia Woodford, Willem Feenstra and Sue Feenstra at the Paradise Point Fruit Mart. Picture Glenn Hampson

Mr Battiss claims he told Mr Feenstra he had given the staff member permission to use the car park.

He alleges Mr Feenstra then assaulted him and that on October 15 Mr Feenstra damaged a Mill Bakery footpath sticker.

Both those allegations were investigated by police but no action was taken.

Mr Battiss also claims Mr Feenstra registered The Mill Bakery and Cafe at Paradise Point under his ABN.

Mr Feenstra was also spotted outside Mr Battiss' home on October 15, Mr Battiss alleges.

He claims Mr Feenstra has parked his car outside his home in a public car park on a number of occasions and on November 10 took photos outside his home.

"Mr Willem Jacob Feenstra's behaviours and aggression has escalated from verbal abuse and comments to physical assault on myself, while also displaying hostile behaviours towards my wife (Charmaine Battiss) and The Mill Bakery staff," Mr Battiss alleges in court documents.

Mr Battiss claimed Mr Feenstra had "violated" him and "failed mandatory social distancing protocols".

"Mr Willem Jacob Feenstra has clearly demonstrated without ambiguity a trend and tendency of extremely obsessive, hostile and bazaar behaviours which is continuously escalating towards me," it is alleged in the court documents.

The Feenstras' applications are set to got to mediation and will then return to court.

Mr Battiss' application will go to court on February 4.

Originally published as 'Hostile and bizarre' claims in bakery and fruit mart feud