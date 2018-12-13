Hospital transformation begins

THE demolition of the old Mullumbimby Hospital is set to start early January

The purchase of the 4ha site from NSW Health was finalised this week after it offered the property to Byron Shire Council for $1 in May 2017.

There is a history of asbestos contamination on the site and the council's priority is now remediating the site, which is scheduled to start on January 7.

The Mullumbimby Hospital opened its doors in 1958 and closed in 2016 when the new Byron Central Hospital at Ewingsdale was completed.

"The old hospital holds a special place in Mullumbimby's heart and the community fought hard to retain the site after it closed,” councillor Basil Cameron said.

In October 2017, the Mullumbimby Hospital Site Project Reference Group was formed to consider all potential uses of the old hospital and recommend to councillors how the site could best benefit the community.

Cr Cameron, also the reference group spokesman, said the group had the goal of transforming the old hospital site into a valuable space that represents the community.

"It has been a very challenging, complex project because the old hospital site has a strong history in our community (and) people want this connection to continue,” he said.