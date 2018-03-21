Hospital plan gets extension

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital. From left- Liz Page, Dr Blake Eddington, Don Page, Stephen Eakin, Ben Franklin, Brad Hazzard, Helen Buckley, Donald Maughan, Simon Richardson, Wayne Jones, Nicole Reeve, Harley Graham, and Chris Hanley.

THE Byron Bay community now has until June 30 to come up with a submission to keep the old Byron Bay Hospital in community hands following a meeting of state bureaucrats, politicians, council staff, local business owners and councillors held last week at the council chambers.

The meeting follows on from a similar meeting of locals with state health minister Brad Hazzard last month.

Chairman of the Byron Master Plan Committee Chris Hanley, along with Nationals' Ben Franklin, have been heading up the local push and were at last week's meeting.

"The State Government sent along a group of people that were very willing and able to answer all our questions and make suggestions as to how we may be able to make this plan succeed,” he said.

Mr Hanley said the Hospital Group still wanted to hear ideas from the community regarding innovative uses for the site, ways of financing the project and what skills people may be able to contribute in making the final submission.

Email your ideas to chrishanley@byronfn.com.