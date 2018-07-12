Hospital may stay in community hands

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital earlier this year.

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital earlier this year. Christian Morrow

BYRON's old hospital site may stay in community hands after an ambitious community plan that would see Byron Shire Council getting a long-term lease on the property for a peppercorn rent, was ticked off by council last week.

The plan, put together by a local community group led by Chris Hanley and Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin MLC, will now go to State Health Minister Brad Hazzard and be passed on for consideration by the NSW cabinet.

Under the plan, the state government would also refurbish the site that would then become home for a range of education, health, community and arts groups.

Byron Shire Council would be the trustee of the property with Mr Hanley becoming Chairman of a Steering Committee for the Transfer of Old Byron Bay Hospital to Community Hands.

Mr Hanley said he was hopeful the plan would go ahead due to level of community and business support it had received.

"I have 75 letters of bi-partisan support from across the region including from Greens Member for Ballina Tamara Smith, Ben Franklin of course, Labor's candidate for Ballina Asren Pugh and former Ballina MP Don Page, as well as a range of education, arts and community organisations,” Mr Hanley said.

Mr Franklin said it was significant that the Premier Gladys Berejilian, Deputy Premiere John Barilaro and Health Minister Brad Hazzaed had all visited the site so far.

"I will be advocating strongly to see this plan succeed,” Mr Franklin said.

"If this goes ahead this unique and interesting proposal may well serve as a template for other projects like it.”