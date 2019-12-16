Pictured: 'Bomber' who wanted to ‘take out five blocks’

A PATIENT at a hospital never intended to scare people when he strapped a fake bomb to his stomach and told staff he could "take out five blocks", a court has heard.

Wayne Francis Wright, 44, of Dysart, threatened security at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital while wearing black plastic wires strapped to his stomach and a "visible red button".

Wright faced Brisbane District Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to the bomb hoax on August 18 this year as well as possessing drugs at Dysart near Mackay and Brisbane.

Wayne Francis Wright fronted Brisbane District Court on Monday.

The court was told Wright had admitted himself to the psychiatric emergency centre at the hospital but became hostile with staff when, a day later, he wanted to leave.

Police were called after Wright began threatening security and telling them he had an improvised explosive device.

Security managed to convince Wright to move outside the hospital where he was restrained and the device was discovered to be nothing more than a "slingshot with wires and a red button attached".

Defence barrister Kate Gover told the court that since Wright had started using drugs a couple of years ago, his mental health had declined.

She said he had been in a "psychotic state" when he made those threats and was extremely remorseful.

"He was psychotic and living in a state of fear, he thought people were trying to kill him …" Ms Gover said.

"So it wasn't the case that he went into the hospital with the device … as a bomb hoax and to scare people who were working there."

Ms Gover said that Wright had been extremely "shocked" after reviewing the CCTV footage of his actions that day and now watched it every time he needed a reminder to stay off drugs.

Chief Judge Judge Kerry O'Brien took into account Wright's early guilty plea and noted that he would be released into the care of family at Chinchilla.

Wright was sentenced to two years and four months' probation.

He had already spent four months in jail. - NewsRegional

*If you or someone you know needs help call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Beyond Blue national helpline on 1300 224 636.