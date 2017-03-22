Hospital auxilliary making a difference for our community

LIFESAVERS: Members of the Byron Bay Hospital Auxiliary have been recognised for their fundraising efforts to buy lifesaving equipment and children's play centre at the Byron Central Hospital.

NOT ALL lifesavers where speedos and sprint down the beach into the waves, some just quietly work away in the community raising funds to buy vital equipment for our local hospital.

The members are one such group Members of the Byron Bay Hospital Auxiliary (BBHA) whose recent fundraising efforts have facilitated the purchase of lifesaving equipment for Byron Central Hospital (BCH).

The Lucas 2 cardiac compression device is a state-of-the art machine costing $20,000 which the BBHA recently purchased for the Emergency Department (ED) at BCH.

"The Lucas 2 performs mechanical chest compressions on a patient in cardiac arrest, allowing the nurses and doctors to focus on restarting the heart and saving the patient's life,” Dr Blake Eddington, Emergency Physician, said.

Children attending the emergency department will also benefit from a new interactive play centre to make their experience more positive. The BBHA funded the installation of the projector which turns an ordinary floor into an interactive games surface with soccer, memory, and car racing games just some examples of things which can brighten kids' hospital experience.

Nursing staff at BCH have welcomed the purchase of eight new observation machines which monitor patients' vital signs including blood pressure, oxygen saturation and heart rate.

"The Welch Allyn Observation Machines are a vital piece of nursing equipment used on all patients,” Keryn York, Nursing Manager of BCH, said. "The Auxiliary's donation of eight new machines means that every room in the inpatient unit now has its own monitor, which saves time and allows us to assess a patient without leaving the bedside.”

This year will see the total funds contributed by the BBHA over the past 10 years reach $500,000.

"Throughout its 65-year history, the Byron Bay Hospital Auxiliary has had a dedicated band of women and men who have volunteered to raise funds for specialist equipment to support patients and staff,” President of BBHA, Mollie Strong, said.

"These particular equipment purchases are the result of raffles, charity golf days, collections and garage sales all undertaken by a small band of wonderful people. Volunteering is a selfless task, and relies on a very strong commitment which is the service to others.”