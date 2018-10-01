Menu
Breaking

MAJOR DELAYS: Horses, cattle loose on Bruce Hwy

1st Oct 2018 12:12 PM

BREAKING: Horses and livestock are loose on the Bruce Hwy adding to extensive traffic congestion caused by the end of the long weekend.

Qld Traffic reported about 11.45am that the horses and livestock were located in the southbound lanes at Coochin Creek near Wild Horse Mountain.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

There are currently no details on the cause of the incident.

Heavy traffic is causing long delays at various points between the Sunshine Coast and Caboolture.

Currently motorists are facing an extra 35 minutes travel time from Maroochydore to Brisbane.

The heaviest traffic is located on a 10km stretch at Beerburrum.

