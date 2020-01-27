Horror video of jerking virus patient

This disturbing video shows the shocking moment a coronavirus victim lies "fitting" uncontrollably on a hospital trolley.

The chilling clip, which looks like something from a horror movie, was shot in the epicentre of the outbreak in China.

On the 15-second footage, being circulated on Twitter, a woman holds the head of a patient who is hidden under a blanket.

Others wearing protective masks look on in horror as the unseen person shakes and writhes violently from head to toe.

The shaking patient was captured on film on a grubby-looking hospital stretcher.

Coronavirus can cause seizures and convulsions among some feverish sufferers.

The video emerged as it was revealed desperate locals were told they faced a wait of up to two days to see medics in crisis-hit Wuhan.

The shocking news comes as those trapped in the bug-ravaged city told of horrific doomsday-like scenes on their deserted streets.

There are now reports of desperate people going into panic mode after being told they will to wait hours or even days to find out if they are infected.

One resident, Xiaoxi, 36, said she had spent the past week taking her sick husband from hospital to hospital in a desperate attempt to get him tested for the virus.

She told the South China Morning Post that Wuhan felt like "doomsday" before adding: "I don't know if we will both live to see the new year."

Earlier, China's president warned of a "grave situation" as he worryingly revealed the killer virus was now "accelerating its speed".

Xi Jinping held a special government meeting to discuss the spread of the virus that has already killed 56 people and infected more than 2000 globally.

Health officials hand out information about coronavirus at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. Picture: Vincent Thian/AP

There are now 56 million residents in 18 cities placed on lockdown across China as the country desperately grapples with the spread of the deadly virus.

Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first reported, has become a deserted ghost town despite 11 million people living there.

Shopping centres and schools have also been abandoned after officials restricted travel in the virus epicentre.

Public transport has also been suspended in 10 other cities, temples shut and even the Forbidden City and part of the Great Wall closed.

Authorities in Wuhan announced yesterday they were building a 1000-bed hospital in a matter of days.

A second emergency hospital is going to be built within weeks and house 1300 beds, according to the People's Daily.

Chinese authorities have already scrapped Lunar New Year celebrations for today to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Major tourist attractions such as Shanghai's Disneyland theme park, the Badling section of the Great Wall of China and Beijing's Forbidden City are also shut today.

Residents in 14 cities in the Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, have been banned from travelling, according to state-run Global Times.

Seven million people in Huanggang have been told not to leave after there were confirmed cases.

And at least one million residents in Ezhou are unable to travel after the rail stations were shut.

The Government has brought in 450 military medical staff, including those who have experience in fighting against SARS or ebola, according to People's Daily.

Medical staff are wearing adult diapers because they don't have time to use the toilet in between treating patients, it has been reported.

A patient in an ambulance travels to hospital in Hong Kong. Picture: Anthony Kwan/Getty

