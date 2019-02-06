Grisly details of MAFS groom’s tragic past

HORRIFYING new details have emerged about the shocking murder of Married At First Sight groom Bronson's brother Sasha.

Viewers were already feeling sorry for the former male stripper as they watched him struggle to deal with an onslaught of verbal abuse from his new "bride" Ines on the show this week.

Bronson and Ines haven’t exactly hit it off.

That only increased during the wedding reception, where Bronson's father Neil alluded to the family's incredibly tragic past.

According to the Daily Mail, Bronson's older brother Sasha was murdered by a bikie gang at the age of 23. Just five months later, Bronson's mother Sancha, 52, died on the operating table following a "misdiagnosed medical condition", and seven years after that, his brother Brodie, 32, died suddenly at his home in Perth from unexplained causes.

Neil Bronson told the publication his son Sasha "was into drugs" prior to his murder and got involved with a bikie gang "recovering debts for them".

Neil revealed after Sasha's housemate was murdered by the gang, Sasha tried to get out of the situation and stayed out of their way for eight months.

"But then he got too confident," Neil said, explaining that just a week shy of a year since quitting the gang, Sasha told his father he had "some friends coming over".

Hours later, Sasha was found in his car outside his home in a scene staged to appear as a suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.

"The bikies got him and gassed him," Neil told the publication.

Neil hinted at the family’s sad past during his emotional speech at the wedding.

In order to avoid taking on the bikie gang, the devastated father allowed his death to be ruled a suicide.

"I decided it was better to keep three kids alive than lose any more, so I never told the police anything and didn't pursue it," he said.

Just months later, Bronson's grief-stricken mum was rushed to hospital with a bowel obstruction, which was tragically misdiagnosed as a kidney stone and not correctly identified until her bowel had already ruptured.

"They said, 'Quick sign this form, she has to have surgery right now'. As they wheeled her out her heart stopped," Neil told the Daily Mail.

"They resuscitated her and took her in to surgery but hours later she was dead."

In an unbelievably sad twist, Bronson's other brother Brodie died suddenly on the toilet in January 2010, with a post-mortem failing to determine a cause of death.

During Bronson's "wedding" to Ines on Monday night, Neil became emotional as he opened up about the "three people missing" from the event.

"We've encouraged Bronson to enjoy life because life is too short - especially for our family," he told the guests.

"There's three people missing tonight. Your mother would be looking down on you saying, 'Treat your bride with kindness and thoughtfulness', your eldest brother would be saying, 'What the hell are you doing?', and your other brother would be saying, 'Go for broke, you only live once and enjoy life while you can'."

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.