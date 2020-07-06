‘Horrific’: Woman falls from rollercoaster

The woman is thought to have been on a day out celebrating her two-year-old's birthday

A desperate husband tried to grab his wife's foot as she fell to her death from a rollercoaster at a popular theme park in France.

According to The Sun, the 32-year-old victim is said to have gone to the park for the first time to celebrate the birthday of her 2-year-old child, along with her sister, husband and mother.

The woman, who has not yet been named, fell from the Formula 1 ride while it was "in operation" at around 1.45pm yesterday at Parc Saint-Paul, near Beauvais in the Oise, France.

A witness, Farida, told a French news site: "My children wanted to get in the carousel, and we heard screaming, then I saw the lady, who was strong, fall.

"She went over the bar and her husband tried to catch her by the foot."

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Another onlooker said: "We have seen children feeling sick or crying. Some were at the top when the carousel stopped."

A witness called Priscilla told Le Parisien: "I heard a man scream. I got closer and saw this bloody woman at the foot of the [ride].

"She didn't move, it was horrible.

"My children were on the merry-go-round. My daughter saw the lady fall. They are extremely shocked."

Another witness told L'Observateur de Beauvais: "We were downstairs waiting for them, we didn't see what happened but as soon as we heard them scream, we ran … When the carousel was stopped, we saw the lady on the ground.

"We were extremely afraid, we thought it was our children, we immediately went over the barriers with my husband and my sister-in-law to try to get them, the children were trapped on the carousel.

"The children were crying and we were simply told to leave the area, to go further, the park was not even closed just around the ride."

The death was confirmed by Gilles Campion, park manager of Parc Saint-Paul in a press release.

The statement added: "The firefighters intervened and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the victim.

"No other person was injured."

Management at the park said they were helping the police and firefighters with an investigation.

The statement from the company added: "The park area has been completely cut off for visitors.

"The teams have taken care of the visitors and families affected.

"All the teams join the family to express their deepest sadness following this event."

DEADLY HISTORY

A 35-year-old woman died on the same ride in 2009, according to local media reports.

The woman is thought to have somehow overcome the safety barrier while the ride was going.

The park though was cleared of any wrongdoing in April 2010.

An expert concluded that the accident was due to "the victim's inappropriate behaviour".

Campion though was given a suspended four-month prison sentence in 2007 and forced to pay several thousand euros in damages for two accidents which happened two years earlier.

On August 17, 2005, the 280m-long Nacelle rollercoaster broke loose in mid-race before violently striking a metal pole.

Four people aged 20 to 46 were seriously injured.

And on July 14, 2005, 11 people were injured in a similar incident.

The park reopened on June 6, following the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions.

It usually attracts nearly 380,000 visitors per year.

Originally published as 'Horrific': Woman falls from rollercoaster