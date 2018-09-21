BREAKING: Horrific crash involving motorbike rider

A motorbike has been involved in a serious crash on Bangalow Rd, Clunes.

EMERGENCY services have been called to a motorbike crash near Clunes.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said five crews had been called to the scene on Bangalow Rd, about 5km north of Clunes, just before 2.20pm.

He said the motorcyclist was believed to have collided with another vehicle before being thrown from their bike.

The spokesman said the extent of their injuries was not yet known and no other people were believed to be hurt.

He said two ambulances were at the scene already, and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has also been called.

Bangalow Rd is closed in both directions after the crash.

A Transport Management Centre spokesman said motorists travelling between Lismore and Bangalow should seek an alternate route.

He suggested using the Bruxner Highway.

The spokesman said Bangalow Rd was closed between James Gibson and Eureka Rds.