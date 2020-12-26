Horrific Christmas Day crash

CHRISTMAS DAY RESCUE: Emergency services attend a serious two vehicle collision on Tweed Valley Way on Christmas Day. Photo: Tweed District Rescue Squad

We hoped this Christmas Day we would not have to attend a serious car crash but it didn't turn out to be.”

Tweed District Rescue Squad president Drew Carr, 35, said his crew were called along with other emergency services to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the northern lane of Tweed Valley Way between Condong and Tumblgum later afternoon on Christmas Day.

“We were activated just before 4.45pm to reports of a person trapped collision on Tweed Valley Way,” Mr Carr said.

“Upon arrival crews were met with a two car collision with one female driver trapped.”

Mr Carr who attended the incident, said the firefighters whom arrived moments earlier had stabilised the vehicle using a tow truck to prevent the vehicle falling further down the embankment into the Tweed River.

“Rescue crews then went about releasing the patient from the wreck, using hydraulic cutters, rams, trifor winch, and stability blocks,” he said.

“The patient was stabilised by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and RACQ Life Flight area medical team before being airlifted to hospital.”

Mr Carr said all the emergency crews including police, firefighters and paramedics along with civilians including Murwillumbah District Towing worked smoothly to ensure everyone involved worked safely to assist the patient.

“A fence was cut making a clear path to the helicopter, so our very own Neil Mack of Neil Mack Fencing kindly repaired the fence to ensure the land owner has a secure paddock,” he said.

Mr Carr said while this year their Christmas Day crash was not a fatal, he wants all drivers to take extra care.

“Christmas Day is a day to spend time and celebrate with loved ones,” he said.

‘While our local Tweed emergency services personnel are ready at any time to help the community, we would love to not have to do this because then no-one is getting hurt.”