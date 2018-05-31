Hornets sting the Rams

THE Byron Bay Rams played host to Goonellabah Hornets in both premier and reserve grades on Saturday. Both clubs were light on numbers so the games were inevitably matches of attrition.

The Rams reserves went into their match sitting at the top of the table and totally dominated the game against a stubborn opponent. However, good chances went astray with certain goals cleared from the line.

The final score was nil-all with the best for the Rams being Martin, Alex, Nathan and Kare with a special mention to evergreen goalkeeper Damien Smith for his spectacular save late in the game.

The premier Rams were out to make amends for last week's defeat by South Lismore and started well when Matteo crossed from the left and found the head of a Rams player only to see the ball cleared off the line. The game settled after that with both teams trying to assert their ascendancy.

A wayward pass out from the Rams defence saw a Goonellabah player pounce and steer the ball into the Rams' goal. The Rams stepped up a gear and a near miss to Kris Lane saw the Rams almost equalise with the score 1-0 at the break.

The second half ebbed and flowed with neither side in full control.

With 12 minutes to go the Rams pushed players forward to pressure the Hornets defence leaving themselves open at the back and Goonellabah scored twice to take the final score to 3-0. Best for the Rams were James Tomlinson, Jono Pierce, Matteo and Herick Schuenemann. This week the Rams travel to Lismore to take on highly fancied Richmond Rovers. Reserves kick off at 1pm and the Prems at 3pm.