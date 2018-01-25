Hopes alive to keep hospital site

PLANS to keep the old Byron Hospital site in community hands roll on, with the State Government providing a six-month moratorium on the sale to allow Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin to work with the council and the community in developing a community proposal for the site.

"After my discussions with the Minister for Health and his office and a request by council, NSW Health advised Byron Council that they would provide the moratorium,” Mr Franklin said.

"This is a terrific outcome and allows a proposal to be developed which I can then advocate for at the highest levels of government.”

The process began in August last year when Byron Bay Masterplan Committee Chairman Chris Hanley organised a community meeting to discuss the site's future.

"At that meeting I announced I had secured a commitment from the Health Minister to consider a proposal from the community before proceeding with a public sale,” Mr Franklin said.

"We now have an opportunity to develop a proposal for acquiring the site.”

Last November, Mr Franklin, Mr Hanley, architect Harley Graham and local resident Helen Buckley met with senior public servants to tour the Hospital site.

"It was clear to us that almost the entire site was still in excellent condition,” Mr Hanley said.

"We now have an opportunity as a community to try and secure a site that has significant historical and emotional connection to our town.

"I have already had some initial discussions with Mayor Richardson and Byron Council will now take a co-ordinating role in working with the community and my office to develop a plan to keep the site in the community's hands,” Mr Franklin said.

"We still have a long way to go but this is a great step in the right direction,” he said.