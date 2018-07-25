Menu
Login
Police were stunned when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 207km/h down the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North this morning.
Police were stunned when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 207km/h down the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North this morning.
Crime

Hoon driver caught at more than 200km/h

by Ryan Tennison
25th Jul 2018 8:23 AM

A SPEEDING hoon driver has been clocked at more than 200km/h this morning on the Monash freeway.

Police were stunned when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 207km/h down the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North.

Highway patrol officers were using laser speed detection on the freeway between EastLink and Stud Rd when they detected the vehicle travelling a 100km zone at 1.10am, police spokesman Luke Zammit said.

The driver, a 23-year-old Endeavour Hills man, had his car impounded under hoon laws at a cost of $1093.

He was arrested after police caught up to and intercepted his Holden on Heatherton Road.

It comes as a motorbike rider was nabbed doing more than double the speed limit at Ballarat Rd near Moore St in Footscray yesterday morning.

The 29-year-old North Melbourne man told police he was on his way to work.

Both men are expected to be charged on summons with a range of offences including speeding.

editors picks hoon driver police speeding

Top Stories

    Doco separates fact from fiction in the vitamin industry

    Doco separates fact from fiction in the vitamin industry

    Whats On WATCH Vitamania first at an advance screening next month on the Nothern Rivers.

    • 25th Jul 2018 9:00 AM
    Get ready for this testosterone-charged clash of voices

    Get ready for this testosterone-charged clash of voices

    Whats On The vikings from the Blue mountains are coming

    5 things that need to improve at Splendour

    5 things that need to improve at Splendour

    Music And three that were really good this year

    Diary of a grumpy old man at Splendour

    Diary of a grumpy old man at Splendour

    Music A first person account of how someone over 33 survives Splendour

    Local Partners