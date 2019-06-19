Honours for our legends

AT THE recent BK Classic presentation night Byron Boardriders handed out two honorary Life Memberships, one to Mark Mono Stewart and the other to Dave Parkes. This week we take a look at Dave Parkes.

Many club members may not have heard heard of him, but others will know why we have honoured and recognised him. First of all both Dave and Mono are knee board riders and dam good ones.

My memories of Dave are seeing him in the barrel at Tallow, and when the swell hit he was always there, the bigger the better. But the big thing I remember about Parksey was that he was a gentleman, not just on land but in the water, and he could hold his own anywhere.

I believe Dave won both Queensland, New South Wales, Australian and a World Masters Title and established himself as one of Australia's best ever kneeboarders.

Dave and Kaz's son Garrett was also an amazing talent competing on the World Stage, narrowly missing out on qualifying for The World Tour.

Garrett won the Easter Classic, now the BK, three years in a row.

Dave has surfed all around Australia as well as the World and his wave knowledge and water skills are second to none.

