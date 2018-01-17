Honouring Giants' Paul Mitchell

MEN often find it difficult to find the time or the occasion to talk about how they are feeling and their state of mind.

The image of the stoic male toughing it out against all odds is a hard one to shake. It can instead leave men vulnerable to loneliness and depression.

Adam Culbert, the organiser of the second annual annual PM Cup Golf Fundraiser, aims to turn that around. The tournament is named in honour of former Mullumbimby Giants player Paul Mitchell, who took his own life two years ago.

"For me personally this has been a very difficult thing to deal with,” Mr Culbert said.

"But the point about this is that life gets busy with family and work and men often don't make enough time to talk things through.

"Being part of a sporting or social club can be a great place to have that conversation with your mates and walking around a golf course together can be one of the best time to do it.”

The PM Cup is a four-man Ambrose Social Golf Day.

It kicks off from noon on Saturday, January 20, at the Mullumbimby Golf Club.

The cost is $50 per person (not including cart hire) but does include good times, golf, a shirt and a hat.

"Come and join the fun and help us put on a great day for a great man,” Mr Culbert said.

"One of the wonderful things about this is all the support we have been getting from the community and local businesses.

"All proceeds donated to the local mental health awareness charity organisation. There are lots of prizes on offer for nearest to the pin, longest drive and prizes in the raffle.”

For bookings call the Pro Shop on 66841688.