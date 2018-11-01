‘Creepy, abusive’ tourism ad slammed

The latest tourism ad for Hong Kong has been accused of depicting an abusive relationship.

A new tourism ad for Hong Kong featuring a young couple on an adventure of sorts has backfired, with viewers calling the romantic portrayal abusive.

The video titled "Treasures of the Heart" was directed by Chan Chi-fat and shared to Hong Kong's official Twitter account earlier this month, Fox News reported.

The ad features a young couple in Hong Kong.

In it, a young woman is seen frantically searching for her passport a few hours before her scheduled flight.

She discovers a note left by her boyfriend saying that he took it because he doesn't want her to leave.

He then sends her on a scavenger hunt around the city to locate the missing document.

"Girl meets boy. Girl leaves boy. Boy hides girl's passport: A #ShamShuiPo love story," the accompanying Twitter caption reads.

Since being posted on October 10, the ad has received dozens of comments from angry viewers calling out the "terrible message," pointing to the abusive and controlling nature of the couple's relationship.

stealing someone's passport isn't romantic, it's what abusers do....delete this — Maram (@maram_fah) October 17, 2018

99% sure this is how human trafficking starts. — Brian Carnes (@etcbac) October 17, 2018

terrible message! — grrfy (@grrfy) October 16, 2018

So he's LITERALLY covertly manipulating conditions in order to control a woman's ability to leave. That's coercion and is abusive. — Rachel Zader (@RachelZader) October 17, 2018

So I can come to HK and kidnap my girlfriend, and it's ok? Really? WTAF?!?!? — Andy (@AC2Gd) October 16, 2018

Coercion and control are not romantic or cute and shouldn't bed used to market anything, except maybe mace. You might want to update the cultural narrative you're peddling to be non-abusive. Not a good look for Hong Kong. JFC 🤦‍♀️ — Amanda Panda (@earlgreyhottea) October 17, 2018

This is encouraging psychological abuse in relationships and masking it as "love." Not only does it give #HongKong zero appeal, it is also WRONG. What were you thinking? — Andrea Lo (@andreas_lo) October 18, 2018

NOT ROMANTIC. CREEPY. — Soror Somnia Clare (@ElectricMaenad) October 17, 2018

Many called for the ad to be removed, but it is still on the Hong Kong Twitter account.

Fox News has reached out to Discover Hong Kong, which runs the Twitter account, for comment.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.