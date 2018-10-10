Menu
Login
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Dasha survives searing test as Sam bows out early

by AP
10th Oct 2018 12:37 PM
Daria Gavrilova has a lot of rankings points to protect in Hong Kong. Picture: Getty.
Daria Gavrilova has a lot of rankings points to protect in Hong Kong. Picture: Getty.
DARIA Gavrilova has battled her way into the second round of the Hong Kong Open on a day of mixed results for Australia.

Gavrilova, who reached the final of this tournament last year, came from a set down to beat Kazakhstan's Zarina Dyas 3-6 7-5 6-1.

However, there were defeats for fellow Australians Samantha Stosur, who went down to Japanese qualifier Nao Habino, and also wildcard Priscilla Hon who lost to top-seeded Russian Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza gave herself a belated birthday present by defeated compatriot Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3 6-1.

The 13th-ranked Muguruza, who turned 25 earlier this week, has struggled since reaching the French Open semi-finals in June.

Two weeks ago at Wuhan was the first time since the French Open that she played three matches at a tournament.

Related Items

daria gavrilova hong kong open sam stosur tennis wta tour

Top Stories

    Brunswick Valley Woodchop mobile office unveiled at markets

    Brunswick Valley Woodchop mobile office unveiled at markets

    News Brunswick Valley Woodchop unveiled their new mobile office at the markets over the weekend

    Funding for more street lighting

    Funding for more street lighting

    News Byron Bay set to shine with new, safer street lighting

    Booyong Bridge officially opened

    Booyong Bridge officially opened

    News Residents rejoice at new bridge

    New CEO for local organisation

    New CEO for local organisation

    News Bangalow organisation receives new CEO

    Local Partners