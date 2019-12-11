WATCH: Autopsy underway for dead woman pulled from car boot

POLICE have labelled the grisly discovery of 31-year-old Kardell Lomas in a car boot at her de facto partner's home at Raceview as "traumatic" for everyone involved.

Ipswich's top cop Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said an autopsy was underway to determine the cause of Ms Lomas' death after being pulled from a Commodore car boot on McGill St about 5.20pm on Tuesday.

Murder at McGill Street, Raceview where a 31 year old women was found dead in the boot of a car. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

Police discovered the body late last night after a tip off from a member of the community.

Homicide at McGill Street, Raceview where a 31 year old women was found dead in the boot of a car. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

"We attended and conducted a search of the dwelling and rear yard and subsequently located a female, deceased in the boot of the vehicle, which was in the backyard at that dwelling," Det Insp McQueen said.

Kardell Lomas was found deceased: Kardell Lomas was found deceased at a Raceview property, now Ipswich police are calling for witnesses.



"A male person, 36 years of age has been arrested and currently assisting police with our inquiries.

"We have an autopsy being conducted today in relation to a possible cause of death, which I don't have at this point of time.

Murder at McGill Street, Raceview where a 31 year old women was found dead in the boot of a car. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

"I can say we received information from a member of the community and as a result of that information we attended the address as discussed," he said.

"It's too early in the investigation to determine if any charges will be laid.

"There are a number of pieces of the puzzle that will need to come together before charges are laid."

Mr Fisher attended the crime scene last night while there was a heavy police presence searching the property.

Police have also confirmed at this stage drugs are not involved and no weapons had been found.



Scene at McGill St:

Neighbour Margaret Cobbin said police often visited the property next door, on McGill St.

Ms Cobbin said their neighbours had been there about 20 years and many people frequented the house.

"She was pretty nice she was, she was pretty talkative and all that."

Ms Cobbin said it makes her feel "bloody terrible" that her neighbour's body was found in the boot of a car.

"I didn't realise until I came up the road at 3pm (yesterday)," she said."



Homicide at McGill Street, Raceview where a 31 year old women was found dead in the boot of a car. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

Tributes have poured out online for Ms Lomas, including from Mr Fisher's brother and and her sister.

Alfred Sullivan, Mr Fisher's brother said the pair were preparing to have a baby.

"They were going to name him Wilfred, after my brother Willie," Mr Sullivan said.

"He was not violent, he was argumentative, yes."

Photos View Photo Gallery

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902462118