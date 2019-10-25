Menu
Login
Stylemaster Homes’ Sharon Piconi is selling her designer home at Morningside.
Stylemaster Homes’ Sharon Piconi is selling her designer home at Morningside.
Property

FOR SALE: The home with a $14K bathtub

by Reshni Ratnam
25th Oct 2019 1:16 PM

The Morningside home of award-winning Brisbane interior designer and general manager of Stylemaster Homes Sharon Piconi has hit the market.

 

 

70 Algoori St, Morningside has just hit the market.
70 Algoori St, Morningside has just hit the market.

 

 

Ready to move onto her next project, Ms Piconi said the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 70 Algoori St was just 10-months-old. The Hamptons-inspired home is expected to sell for around the mid to $1 million price range.

 

 

The solid stone bathtub at 70 Algoori St, Morningside.
The solid stone bathtub at 70 Algoori St, Morningside.

 

A stunning bathtub made of solid stone cost $14,000, and is one of many statement pieces within the home.

"No expense has been spared in this home, everything you see is super expensive as I have access to the most expensive products," Ms Piconi said.

 

 

 

 

Much-loved features of the home include the grand staircase which Ms Piconi designed herself, and a stunning walk-in robe which protects her clothes and shoes from dust.

She said the kitchen and butler's pantry was also a favourite which made multi-tasking a breeze.

"This really is a low maintenance family house," Ms Piconi said.

 

 

The perfect place to relax and unwind at 70 Algoori St, Morningside.
The perfect place to relax and unwind at 70 Algoori St, Morningside.

 

 

Place Bulimba selling agent Shannon Harvey said: "Only every so often you come across a home that has it all".

"It surpasses expectations of what you require," Ms Harvey said.

Other features of the home, which is on a 405sq m block, include a mineral pool and a patio with a fireplace.

There is an entertainment which can be enjoyed in the nearby cinema room with its raised seated area, surround sound system and large screen.

 

Follow Reshni Ratnam on Instagram

Originally published as Home with $14K bathtub for sale

brisbane property real estate

Top Stories

    Keep an eye out for Byron Shire's brand new newsletter

    Keep an eye out for Byron Shire's brand new newsletter

    News LOVE the Byron Shire? Then sign up to our newsletter and stay up to date with everything that's happening.

    Veteran's journey captured on new documentary

    Veteran's journey captured on new documentary

    Movies The End of War documented a man's conquer over PTSD

    Sandhills refurbishment completed

    Sandhills refurbishment completed

    News Thanks to a $255,000 grant

    Music festivals reject new regulatory bill

    Music festivals reject new regulatory bill

    Business Organisers said new bill, tabled this week, had no consultation