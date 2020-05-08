Iced VoVo recipe released by Arnott’s

If you’ve forgotten a Mother’s Day present but you’re handy with a mixer then you should whip up this easy Arnott’s biscuit recipe this weekend.

It's Mother's Day this Sunday, and if you're lucky enough to be seeing your mum over the weekend, this recipe might be your saving grace.

If you're handy in the kitchen and don't want to head to the shops for a last-minute gift, Arnott's has released yet another one of its biscuit recipes with a Mother's Day twist, adapting it for home cooks.

This week it's the fanciest biscuit of all fancy biscuits, the one you were probably only allowed to have at parties or when there were guests around - the Iced VoVo.

Formulated by Arnott's master baker Vanessa Horton, the Iced VoVo Hearts recipe is probably for more intermediate bakers. (Beginners can stick to the four ingredient Scotch Finger recipe released last week instead.)

"Arnott's Iced VoVo holds a special place in many Australians' hearts which led us to this unique twist for Mother's Day," Ms Horton said.

"We hope this recipe inspires people to bake for (or with) the mum in their life this weekend, whether it's in person or over a virtual video chat."

To celebrate Mother's Day, Arnott's is also giving away $100,000 worth of vouchers to help people stay connected with their mums.

The fancy biscuit classic is definitely worth wheeling out for Mother’s Day.

ICED VOVO HEARTS

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 18 minutes

Makes: 36

Ingredients

Biscuit

180g unsalted butter softened

75g (1/2 cup) soft icing sugar

1/2 tsp salt

300g (2 cups) plain flour

Royal icing

1 large egg white

200g (1½ cups) icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp glucose syrup

1-2 drops pillar box red colouring

½ cup raspberry jam

½ cup desiccated coconut

Extra baking items

Heart-shaped cutter (optional)

Piping bag and nozzle (optional)

Start by making the biscuit base.

Method

1. Preheat oven to 160°C fan-forced. Line two baking trays with baking paper.

2. Using an electric mixer, beat the butter, icing sugar and salt for 2 minutes or until pale and creamy. Sift the flour into the butter mixture and mix on low speed until combined.

3. Roll out half the mixture between some baking paper to around 5mm thickness. Using a 6cm heart-shaped cutter, cut out biscuits and transfer to baking sheets. Repeat rolling and cutting heart shapes with remaining mixture, rerolling scrap dough to make more hearts.

4. Bake for 16-18 minutes or when biscuits start to turn golden. Leave on the tray to cool.

Royal Icing

1. Place egg white in a clean mixing bowl and mix on low speed with the whisk attachment until the whites begin to break up. Gradually add the icing sugar, vanilla and glucose, whisking until combined and glossy. If the mixture is too stiff add a teaspoon of water to loosen it up but ensure it isn't too runny as it will slide off the biscuit. It should form a smooth surface. Add colour and stir until combined. Cover surface of icing with cling wrap until ready to use to prevent the icing going hard.

2. Place a small round tip (we used a No. 2 nozzle) and fill your piping bag 1/3 full of icing. Don't overfill your bag. Fill another piping bag with raspberry jam.

3. Pipe a jam strip down the centre of the heart biscuit and pipe pink icing around the edges before filling in the remainder of the heart with icing.

4. Sprinkle with coconut. Place iced biscuits in a single layer of an airtight container to set overnight.

Add a jam strip down the middle, followed by the icing.

Tips:

• Be very light-handed when adding your colour to ensure a soft pink colour.

• If you don't have a piping bag, you can use a snap-lock bag and snip the corner off

• Biscuits can be made into any shape, including the traditional rectangle

Originally published as Home recipe twist on biscuit classic