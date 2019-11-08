Menu
Login
Conversely, the value of investor lending slipped by 4.0 per cent to $4.7 billion during the month, after climbing by 5.7 per cent in August.
Conversely, the value of investor lending slipped by 4.0 per cent to $4.7 billion during the month, after climbing by 5.7 per cent in August.
Business

Home buyers step up as investors wane: ABS

8th Nov 2019 2:39 PM

LOANS to owner-occupiers increased in both number and overall size in September as the amount borrowed by property investors waned, the Australian Bureau of Statistics says.

The number of new commitments for owner-occupier dwellings rose by 34,410 - or 3.6 per cent - during the month, and grew by 3.2 per cent for a total value of $14.24 billion.

Conversely, the value of investor lending slipped by 4.0 per cent to $4.7 billion during the month, after climbing by 5.7 per cent in August.

The total seasonally adjusted value of new lending commitments to households increased by just 1.1 per cent to $34.1 billion in September, slowing from a 3.8 per cent rise in August.

Lending to businesses soared by 19.1 per cent to $37.2 billion to drive a 9.8 per cent increase in total lending to $71.3 billion.

More Stories

banks home loans investment loans property investment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why it's taken 103 years to honour North Coast soldier

        Why it's taken 103 years to honour North Coast soldier

        News YOUNG Byron soldier's name takes pride of place at Memorial Gates at this years Remembrance Day ceremony

        LETTER: Dire warning on sea level rise in Byron CBD

        LETTER: Dire warning on sea level rise in Byron CBD

        News BYRON town centre may need to seek higher ground.

        Fresh and happening right now

        Fresh and happening right now

        News North Coast markets are abuzz with new season fruits and vegetables.

        Feast of finest of wine, food and art speak

        Feast of finest of wine, food and art speak

        News ACCLAIMED Australian artist to star at exclusive Byron arts dinner.