Home built by poker machine heir has jaw dropping twin pools

One of the Tropical North's most expensive homes, built by the heir to a billion-dollar pokies fortune, is so 'extra', one of its two pools has a glass wall so you can see who's at the door while doing laps.

The Kewarra Beach home, built by the heir to the Aristocrat fortune Christian Ainsworth, has since had a massive renovation by its current owners who took on the property's twin wings, twin pools, twin kitchens, twins of just about everything six years ago.

The second pool is under cover and has a glass wall at one end that makes up the home’s front lobby.

Set up like a luxurious private resort, it is currently the most expensive house listed for sale in Cairns. The amount that the current owners have spent purchasing, upgrading and remodelling the home is enough to rival the Gold Coast's 2020 $11m record sale price.

Agent Shira Stern of Elite Real Estate Services said the property would suit "anyone who would like to own a home that has anything they have ever dreamed and wanted all under one roof".

The first thing visitors see as they walk in – but that also means you can see them at the door while you’re in the pool.

"It was built originally by Christian Ainsworth as a private residence and retreat that has all the luxuries that anyone would want and expect from a palatial beachfront home in a prestigious location."

This is high end living at its best, with two wings in the home - one could be a guest or staff wing, if you like putting staff in five-star like facilities.

"The guest/staff wing is equivalent to a five-star hotel," Ms Stern said. "The property won a State Housing and Construction Award for Home Renovation/Remodelling Project."

The second pool wraps around the two wings of the home connecting them.

It cost the current owners around $4.5m to purchase and then they have since taken it to another level, investing more than $6.5m in upgrading and remodelling the amazing home.

They put in even higher end features than Ainsworth did, including redoing the entire airconditioning system this year, adding home automation, top of the range appliances, a new internal lift, an indoor water fountain, outdoor fountain/pond features, heated pools, sauna, and a cinema room.

It even has a commercial quality gym that's bigger than many two-bedroom apartments at 120sq m - and the garage "can hold a large boat as well as two Rolls Royce cars"

The home is more like a luxury private resort.

"Homes like this property are very rare and this property is singular in the Cairns region. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a home like this. This is one of, if not the most impressive house in Queensland," Ms Stern said.

Those pools were geared specifically for the Sunshine State.

"The outside pool was built to enjoy the tropical sun and the internal one is covered for all year enjoyment and has a jacuzzi. On top of the pool there are two garden feature ponds, the back garden pond can double up as a kids pool with lion water features. Both main pools are heated and were converted from Gas to electric heating a few years ago. The internal pool mosaics were upgraded to include the same star feature as the entrance foyer of the home."

The commercial quality gym is as big as a two-bedroom apartment.

Asked what the best feature of the home was, Ms Sten mentioned the "vast indoor and outdoor entertainment areas as well as the external resort style swimming pool" and the internal pool.

"The internal pool is a unique feature with its immaculate mosaic work. The mosaic is also reflected in the bespoke flooring of the formal dining room."

The ultimate in tropical luxury lifestyle.

"The children's bedroom has come out straight from a princess fairy tale."

"The garden is vast and tropical with a variety of coloured palms all on a 3600sq m block. There are so many features it is so hard to choose (the best)."

