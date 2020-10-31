HOME AND HOSED: 20 new firefighters for our region

NEW RECRUITS: The Northern Rivers will welcome 20 full-time and retained recruits to brigades across the region after they graduated from their Fire & Rescue NSW training.

NEW RECRUITS: The Northern Rivers will welcome 20 full-time and retained recruits to brigades across the region after they graduated from their Fire & Rescue NSW training.

THE Northern Rivers will be welcoming 20 new firefighters after they graduated from the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Emergency Services Academy at Orchard Hills on Friday.

Of the 264 new firefighters who tossed their caps into the air, the 20 graduates will join full-time and retained crews at local stations, with three joining Alstonville, Banora Point and Kingscliff, four each going to Byron Bay and Casino Retained and one each to Evans Head and Tweed Heads Retained.

FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter congratulated the new recruits at Friday's ceremony.

"Becoming a firefighter is no easy feat. We attract 6-8,000 applications each year, yet of these thousands, only an elite few are chosen," he said.

"Two hundred and sixty four of that elite few stand before us today, each of them from diverse backgrounds but sharing one common goal - to protect the irreplaceable.

"It is also pleasing to see that many graduates are joining family members already in service, with some being second generation firefighters.

"We even have two sisters, Amy Ellie and Courtney Garnaut, joining the FRNSW family."

Commissioner Baxter said the graduates have trained with passion and dedication to become

part of the FRNSW family.

"These recruits have shown they have the diverse skills, capabilities and talents required to

undertake the varied work that our firefighters do - from educating the community about fire

safety and providing emergency medical care to responding to fires, natural disasters and

hazmat incidents," he said.

"They've been trained to be prepared for anything and I know they will uphold the high

standards of integrity, courage and professionalism expected of a FRNSW firefighter."

Northern Rivers newest F & R personnel

Craig Beare - Alstonville

Benjamin Bramwell - Alstonville

Michael Nemeth - Alstonville

Sophie Longworth - Banora Point

Cody Carroll - Banora Point

Zachary King - Banora Point

Stuart Campbell - Byron Bay

German Cerezo Alonso - Byron Bay

Sean Houlahan - Byron Bay

Bradley Morgan - Byron Bay

Leigh Allen - Casino Retained

Riley Farrell - Casino Retained

Michael Faulkner - Casino Retained

Joshua Fuller - Casino Retained

Kieran O'Reilly - Evans Head

Jackson Cosgrove - Kingscliff

Luke Gyory - Kingscliff

Scott Herbert - Kingscliff

Leanne Manning - Kingscliff

Clayton Powell - Tweed Heads Retained