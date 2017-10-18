Holy cow its the Bangalow Show

HOT TO TROT: There was a big program on in the picturesque Bangalow arena including the ever popular trotting races.

HOT TO TROT: There was a big program on in the picturesque Bangalow arena including the ever popular trotting races. Christian Morrow

THE 120th annual Bangalow Show is coming up from November 17-18 at the picturesque Bangalow Showground.

This year's show theme is the humble cow.

"This theme is in recognition of the importance of the dairy industry in the area - it's the reason the show was founded,” show secretary Karen Ryan said.

"In the early 1900s, the Bangalow Show was the largest dairy cattle competition in the southern hemisphere and in the Commonwealth.

"Sadly, this year there will probably be no dairy cattle competition for the first time in 120 years.”

Cow-inspired events this year will include the Rockabilly cowgirl of the show and Holy Cow Batman - a competition for those nine years and under to dress as their favourite superhero and compete in racing events.

The show will also feature the Quite Large Beefsteak Tomato Competition, with organisers on the lookout for the heaviest and best presented... beefsteak tomato, obviously.

Organisers are also looking for families with a history of exhibiting cattle at the Bangalow Show to be part of the Firebrand event.

Head steward Megan Savins said the historical event would feature the brands used in past years to mark cattle.

The practice originated during the Second World War when farmers fearing an imminent invasion sent their herds inland.

The state government of the time designed a series of brands used to mark each family's cattle so when the time came to retrieve the herd, families could easily identify their cattle.

Ms Savins has so far collected about 40 brands and is calling on other families to take part in the event, which will see a piece of timber branded and kept for posterity.

Also running this year is the 30th anniversary of the ever-popular Team Stockman Ironman Event.

With $1000 on offer to the winning team thanks to sponsor Bangalow Elders, the event is sure to be popular.

Those wishing to enter a team should phone head steward Steve Jarret on 0414871728.

The current title holder of the Bang Burger Bar Big Bang Bite burger eating championship, Dave Wiseman, has thrown down the challenge to all comers this year in what will now be a tag team event.

The first team member eats a junior burger, then tags a second person who has to eat a Bang Burger with the lot.

Also included this year is the Rooftop Express, which organisers describe as "a first-class arena spectacular, family-friendly show that encourages crowd participation”.

It will be held under lights just before the fireworks, along with a main arena full of activities including belt buckle and boot cup, trotting, campdraft, rodeo musical chairs, shopping relay, ute pull and the crowd-favourite ride-on mower races.

For information or to enter any of the vast array of pavilion events, go to www.bangalowshow.com.au or check out the Bangalow Show Society Facebook page.