Hollywood stars help raise $150,000 for RFS

Get your bids in to win a personal training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

THE Make It Rain appeal has raised almost $150,000 for the Northern Rivers Rural Fire Service.

Both Wednesday and Thursday live music shows at The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay have now sold out, with around 900 tickets sold per night at $50, offering a $45,000 fundraising in ticket sales alone for each show.

A total of $58,300 has been bid on the online auction side of the fundraiser, with the Hollywood appeal of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky driving the highest bids by noon Monday.

The total amount bidded is a substantial increase from the $38,150 total recorded by December 19.

The training session with Hemsworth and Pataky has received a bid for $16,650, double the $8,200 bid from December 19, keeping it at the top of the list.

Half a day for a song writing session with Bernard Fanning and a full day of recording at Ian Haug’s Airlock Studio is currently sitting with a bid of $10,050, also double the $5050 bid at December 19.

LA CUEVA is Bernard Fannings music paradise a recording studio co-owned with Nick DiDia, a music producer to stars including Bruce Springsteen and Powderfinger.

An etching by artist Ben Quilty has a current bid of $4500.

A tennis lesson or a game for three people with Pat Rafter is going for $4400.

$5050 is the biggest bid for a surf session around the NSW/Queensland border with Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson.

A Maton SRS808 s-n 18300 guitar signed by members of Powderfinger is currently going for $5000.

A golden ticket for two to the Fortitude Music Hall to all publicly ticketed 2020 concerts is at $4250, a big increase from the $2850 bid at December 19.

A chance for four people to brew their own beer at Stone and Wood is currently going for $3050.

A personal styling session at Spell and the Gypsy Collective Byron Bay boutique with Isabella Pennefather, champagne and a $500 tab at the shop is current at a bid of $2700.

Sisters Elizabeth Abegg and Isabella Pennefather with business manager Lisa Welsh at the Telstra Awards.

A surfboard personally signed and owned by Stephanie Gilmore has received a bid for $2650.

The Wednesday show sold out over the Christmas period and will feature Wolfmother, ARC (members of Spiderbait/ You Am I/ Jet/ Even), Jackson Carroll and Monica Frances.

The second music show, set for Thursday January 9, sold out only hours after it was confirmed that, on top of the star-studded line up, Hollywood leading man Chris Hemsworth will act as MC for the evening.

The musicians confirmed for the second show are Bernard Fanning, T’N’T, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, plus Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups feat. The Buffalo Gals.

The live music shows and online auctions will benefit the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades.

The online auction at makeitrain2020.com.au closes on January 17, 2020.