Hollywood salutes Laverne & Shirley star

by Staff writers
20th Dec 2018 4:25 PM

Stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to actress and director Penny Marshall who died on Tuesday at the age of 75.

Tom Hanks, who starred in the classic Marshall-directed movies, A League of Their Own and Big took to Twitter to remember his friend.

Penny Marshall (right) with Cindy Williams in Laverne & Shirley. Picture: Supplied
"Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx," he wrote.

🙏🏼❤️✨®️ℹ️🅿️ ✨❤️🙏🏼

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

Marshall, who passed away at age 75 on Tuesday due to complications from diabetes, directed Hanks in both movies.

Geena Davis also paid tribute to Marshall on social media writing, "RIP Penny Marshall," alongside a GIF from A League of Their Own.

"I'm terribly sad to hear the news about Penny passing," Davis wrote in a statement.

 

 

 

 

"My heart goes out to Tracy Reiner and her family. Penny brought so much joy to so many and will be sorely missed. I will be forever grateful to her for letting me be a part of A League of Their Own."

Davis' co-star in the film, Madonna, took to Instagram to share her grief, lauding the director's "big heart" and talent.

 

 

 

Rosie O'Donnell posted a Kmart commercial she was in with Marshall in 1996.

"Simply heartbroken," she wrote alongside it. O'Donnell also posted a throwback pic of the cast of A League of Their Own, saying, "We were all so young."

Marshall's former Happy Days co-star Ron Howard spoke about the "major impact" Marshall had on acting and directing, also describing her as "unpretentious".

The 64-year-old director added: "I was lucky to have known & worked with her."

Mark Wahlberg, who starred in Marshall's Renaissance Man, said he "would not be where I am today" without her.

Marshall's ex-husband, Rob Reiner, also remembered their time together, saying, "I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funny bone. I will miss her."

 

 

 

Russell Crowe, Reese Witherspoon, Bette Midler, Danny DeVito, Billy Crystal and Viola Davis were among some of the other Hollywood luminaries who remembered the late director.

But one of the most touching tributes came from Billie Lourd, daughter of Marshall's best friend, the late Carrie Fisher, who posted a picture of the two pals together.

