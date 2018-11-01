Holly's comic beliefs

AUTHOR: Suffolk Park artist Holly English seen with with Poppy her dog has published her third comic novel Octopus and Lamb.

SUFFOLK Park artist Holly English is continuing on her quest to change the world one comic at a time with the release of Octopus and Lamb, her new self-published book.

Although Holly is not a vegan or even particularly vegetarian, the eight page black and white comic is about animal rights "delivered in an intimate, accessible and sometimes humorous way”.

"But I'm concerned about the way animals are treated in our meat, dairy and pet food industries,” she said.

"I can understand when there is a health issue, disability or poverty that eating animal products may become necessary. But for most of us, it's a pleasant luxury.”

Always a keen observer and commentator on the so called "hipster scene”, Holly is now concerned the consumption of meat, in roasts and barbecue is increasing as it becomes seen as funky and normalised, "and I don't think it should be because the meat industry itself is quite appalling”.

"And we all turn a blind eye because we all want pleasure, but our choices have impacts,” she said.

"And I am trying to raise awareness with humour and love so that people can be mindful of what they are doing and make some changes that take care of the planet.

"And the answer isn't extreme veganism because that just alienates people.

"I am encouraging all of us to live a more compassionate and ethical way of life.

"We can all make tiny steps to make kinder choices towards our fellow animals and have a clearer conscience for our lives.

"It's going to take us out of our comfort zones, but it's worth exploring.”

The new work comes after her previous self published works Byron Bay: A Time and Place (short-listed for the Ledger Awards- Australian Comics Award), The Book of Wonders and her tiny zine Curious Places I've Made Love.

Octopus and Lamb is available from hollye nglish.com shop page and Sticky Institute, Melbourne and Junky Comics, Brisbane.