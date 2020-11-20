Holiday letting proposal like being given an ‘excrement sandwich’

Byron Bay has been particularly busy since the Queensland border bubble was expanded. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

Byron Bay has been particularly busy since the Queensland border bubble was expanded. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

AN AREA of Brunswick Heads will be removed from a zone where holiday letting would be allowed year round under proposed localised rules.

A report on the progress of Byron Shire Council’s planning proposal on short term rental accommodation went before the council’s planning meeting on Thursday.

The council resolved to prepare and submit a planning proposal, involving a 90-day cap on non-hosted holiday lets across the shire, in February this year.

The state planning department then asked the council to prepare an analysis on the economic impacts of the proposal.

In the report before the council today, the staff recommended the inclusion of zones where non-hosted letting would be permitted 365 days a year.

Councillor Cate Coorey moved a successful motion to delete the area west of Tweed St in Brunswick Heads from the year-round zone.

Cr Coorey said they were facing “ever-changing goalposts” to justify the proposal.

She said selling the amended proposal was as if the council had been Cr Spooner said “given an excrement sandwich to give to our community”.

Cr Coorey and Cr Paul Spooner agreed it was vital for the community to put forward a unified voice on the issue.

“If we as a community are going to protect ourselves any further (we) have to get smart about this,” Cr Spooner said.

“We have to have a clear and unified voice.

“We all know the housing crisis that’s facing the shire.

“I’m not going to say it’s all the fault of holiday letting but you’d be a fool to say it doesn’t contribute to it.”

Mayor Simon Richardson said if the council pushed too hard for too many restrictions, it could end up with no local rules.

“Because of this council in particular, we have generated relationships with the state government and everything we’re seeing today is testament to that,” Cr Richardson said.

“(There is) a begrudging acceptance some areas can be 90 days but a very strong warning to not take the mickey.

“We need to be sure we don’t ask for too much or they’ll take everything.”