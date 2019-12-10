Menu
It was Australia’s favourite car for 15 years straight, but the closure of the local plant began a downward spiral for the once-beloved nameplate.
An Aussie motoring icon bites the dust as Holden sales drop

by Richard Blackburn
10th Dec 2019 2:34 PM
Holden has axed its much-loved Commodore due to slow sales.

The company says it will also withdraw the once-popular Astra hatchback and sedan from sale as it focuses solely on SUVs and four-wheel-drives, which now dominate Australian driveways.

The Commodore was the country's best-selling car for 15 years, reaching a peak of 94,642 sales in 1998. So far this year, Holden has sold just 5417.

Holden has ditched the once-loved Commodore. Picture: Supplied.
The car was locally built until October 2017, when Holden's Elizabeth plant in South Australia closed its doors.

It was replaced with a German-built model built by then GM subsidiary Opel.

The import hasn't been well received and Holden's fortunes have spiralled since its introduction. This year it has sold just 39,969 cars, a far cry from the 106,092 it sold just five years ago.

