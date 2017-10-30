Hogwarts comes to Coorabell PS

HOGWARTS is coming to Coorabell Public School, so brush up on your spells, don your robes and don't forget your wand. There's magic afoot as Hogwarts appears in Byron Shire.

Coorabell Public will turns into Hogwarts for the day from 10am-3pm this Sunday November 5 complete with a Tri-Wizard Tournament presided over by Professor Dumbledore, fabulous entertainment on our Quidditch Pitch, a big bouncy Hogwards Castle and the chance to rise to new heights practising your levitation skills at the Levioso spell training ground.

The Hogwarty fun will include stalls, fun, wizardly games and yummy food all day.

Honedukes will serve up delicious cakes and sweets, 3 Broomsticks Barn is serving slushies and refreshments, while Florean Fortescue will have amazing flavours of icecream.

There will be a real barista managed coffee cart and amazing hot food- the very best Hogbell, or was it Coorawarts can offer.

There are prizes for the best dressed wizard and to top of a day of wild fun DJ Pob will pull out all the stops for the Hogwarts ball.

Bring your broomstickes, silver sickles and golden galleons for a magical day.

Coorabell Public School is in Mango Lane, Coorabell