Hoges, Strop put another beer on the bar for bushfire relief

A NEW beer, endorsed by Aussie icons Hoges, Strop and Rosie, will help raise money for bushfire relief.

Hotel Brunswick will release the beer, made by Ballina's Seven Mile Brewing, and the proceeds will go to the Fire Relief Fund.

A TV ad for the beer starring Paul Hogan, John 'Strop' Cornell and his wife Delvene Delaney was shot at the pub last month.

It airs today and a launch party will be held from noon in a pop up bar in the beer garden ‒ set up to look like Hoges and Strop's backyard from the The Paul Hogan Show.

The afternoon will offer free live music and a free barbecue.

The Hotel Brunswick Classic Brew Summer Ale was described as a fresh take on an old classic, the Australian Pale, with a "zesty aroma of hops, tropical fruits and citrus, a smooth mouthfeel and a mild, bitter finish".

Former Nine Network chief executive David Gyngell co-owns Hotel Brunswick with Mr Cornell and Ms Delaney, and they confirmed a donation of $200,000, plus proceeds from the beer.

Mrs Delaney said the fundraiser idea had been brewing for a while.

"With the prolonged bushfire ravaging property, the environment and our wildlife, it seemed a great opportunity to donate the profits to a good cause, and the Fire Relief Fund was born," she said.

Comedian and actor Paul Hogan (L) with fellow actors John (Strop) Cornell and Delvene Delaney in TV show The Very Best Of The Paul Hogan Show video.

She said Byron Shire residents and visitors can help the fundraiser by purchasing a Hotel Brunswick Classic Brew beer at the hotel, or by donating to the Fire Relief Fund online.

Ms Delaney said the idea of shooting a follow up to Strop's Hangover Cure skit made the project even more fun for them.

The skit featured Hogan and Cornell making up a cure to their hangover with warm beer, pepper, salt, tomato sauce, vegemite, an oyster and a raw egg.

"John and David and myself were joking that if we did make a brew, it would be fun to include Strop's hangover cure from The Paul Hogan Show of 35 years ago," Ms Delaney said.

"As the beer is on tap, we aim to include the Hangover Cure recipe on T-shirts and tea towels for sale at the hotel, profits of which will also go to the Fire Relief Fund."

The fundraising campaign was created by Allan Johnston, the founder of iconic advertising company Mojo.

He devised the slogan for the campaign: "A great new beer from a great old pub."

Ms Delaney said the bushfires had affected her family directly.

"We have been supporting my sister in Tenterfield with horse feed and water purchase since February of this year (2019), as she faced the persistent threat of fire," she said.

The beer will be available from the Hotel Brunswick for the foreseeable future.

Once the fire crisis eases, Ms Delaney said the Hotel Brunswick Classic Brew 'Top-Up Tap' will continue to fund other worthy causes.

To see the new commercial head to hotelbrunswickclassicbrew.com.au on Saturday for the launch.