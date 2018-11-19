HOGAN STANDS UP: MP calls for royal commission

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan is calling for a Royal Commission with terms of reference covering the alleged misuse of market power by Australia's supermarkets, and petrol retailing in Australia.

Mr Hogan confirmed to the Daily Examiner today that he is prepared to use his position on the crossbench to push the issue through parliament.

"I will be moving a Notice of Motion in Parliament next week calling on a Royal Commission with Terms of Reference that cover these two areas," he said.

"I hear enough stories from our farmers and processors that warrant a Royal Commission into our major supermarkets. The allegations of misuse of market power, unconscionable conduct and the use of unfair contract terms must be investigated by a Royal Commission."

"The larger supermarket chains - Woolworths, Coles, ALDI - control more than 76 per cent of the industry.

"With petrol retailing, I am sick of regional and country retail petrol prices being higher than city prices. It is not unusual for there to be a 20-30 cent per litre differential. This is not explainable by transport costs or any other cost input.

"With very little public transport options in the country and the longer distances travelled, it is a huge impost on country people.

"I have questioned the ACCC and others on this and have never had a reasonable explanation. This needs to be investigated by a Royal Commission to see if alleged price gouging is occurring."

Mr Hogan said he will speak to his parliamentary colleagues over the next few days regarding the motion, but said he would use his position to get it through.