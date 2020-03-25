Menu
Members of the federal parliament attend a sitting under rules of social distancing in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, March 23, 2020. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)
News

Hogan returns to ‘heartbreak’ after sombre day in parliament

Rebecca Fist
25th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
PAGE MP Kevin Hogan was among select politicians who rushed through $84 billion in financial support for workers, students and businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak on Monday.

A bare minimum of MPs and senators met in Canberra for a single day to vote on legislation for the federal government's stimulus measures before wrapping up for a five-month-long break.

"Yesterday parliament was exceptionally sombre," Mr Hogan said.

"We were dealing with things no one would have predicted.

"There are two significant issues, the global health issue, and there is now a huge global economic job crisis, with massive job losses.

"It's heartbreaking, I'm talking to friends of mine and family members who have lost their jobs every day."

The bills were passed without objection in both the House of Representatives and the Senate and Mr Hogan said the government was prepared to offer more relief in upcoming months.

"If more needs to be done, more will be done," Mr Hogan said.

"I don't think anyone can predict where it will end globally."

Mr Hogan's office has been inundated with calls from community members seeking support and advice about issues arising, including the Queensland border lockdown.

Half of his staff are working from home and half will remain in the office to assist constituents during this time.

"I want to keep the office open for as long as I can," Mr Hogan said.

"My public engagements will be way down, people are cancelling events, but I'll get around to the electorate as much as I can."

Mr Hogan, who flew into Lismore on Tuesday afternoon, is working with local businesses to develop an online register. He is keen to promote enterprising measures that have been adopted, and delivery services offered by local businesses, so that customers can make informed choices when shopping, and maintain social distancing.

"The way businesses are run will be unconventional for about six months," Mr Hogan said.

