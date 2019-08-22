Hog-bell comes to Coora-warts Public

MAGIC: Coorabell Public School Fete 2019 will be totally a Harry Potter at Hogwarts affair.

MAGIC: Coorabell Public School Fete 2019 will be totally a Harry Potter at Hogwarts affair. Gretchen Hambly

HARRY Potter is returning to Coorabell Public School this Sunday so brush up your spells, don your robes and don't forget your wand.

The sorting hat will be waiting for you at the school gates to allocate you into your Hogwarts's House.

Join a House team and play fun games as you compete for the 2019 Hogwarts House Cup.

Immerse yourself in bubble mayhem with Shorty Brown, and be entertained by Circus Arts, the fiery Energy Entertainments, and out of this world Poppy Galactica and the Beat.

Fun sideshow games include Quidditch training, bouncy castles, bungy run game and an amazing gigantic zorb ball to climb inside and turn your world upside down.

There's magic afoot as you can make your own wand, mix lotions and potions, create herbal remedies and your own fantastical bush critter.

Professor Dumbledore will oversee a fun fancy dress competition and the infamous cupcake contest.

Dine at the Leaky Cauldron (including vegetarian), Honey Dukes,

3 Broomsticks, Hogshead and Florean Fortescue's icecreams.

Professor Dumbledore, inspired by the Coorabell students, has decreed the fete will be committed to reducing waste and single-use plastic. So bring your broomsticks and wands, but also bring your own water bottle, plate, and magical smile.

Ample parking available at the school and on Mango Lane, Coorabell.