Menu
Login
Australia midfielder Stephanie Kershaw reacts.
Australia midfielder Stephanie Kershaw reacts. Michael Dodge
Commonwealth Games

Hockeyroos feeling medal pressure

by Matthew McInerney
11th Apr 2018 6:40 PM

THE Hockeyroos will enter their Commonwealth Games hockey semi-final under enormous pressure to deliver victory and a chance at a gold medal - and they can only blame themselves.

Australia faces India on Thursday night (9.15) for the right to meet either England or New Zealand in the gold medal match.

The Australians, who have won four of five gold medals in Commonwealth Games history, did not concede a goal in their previous four pool games.

With a medal opportunity on the line you would expect any side to be feeling the pressure but Hockeyroos forward Stephanie Kershaw says most of it is self-inflicted as they chase a fifth gold medal.

Stephanie Kershaw breaks clear in the Pool B match against Canada.
Stephanie Kershaw breaks clear in the Pool B match against Canada. Mark Kolbe

"We put the pressure on ourselves because we think we should be in the gold medal match and we think we should be winning that gold,” Kershaw said.

"Anything else will be disappointing ourselves.”

Kershaw missed the Rio Olympics through injury but the Townsville product said it was a dream come true to play in a home Games on the Gold Coast.

The only thing better would be to win gold, and while that job is not yet done the Hockeyroos star is confident they can progress.

India, whose shock 3-2 loss to Wales in the opening game prevented them from topping Pool A, will have to do what no other team has been able to do this Games campaign to advance: beat Hockeyroos goalkeeper Rachael Lynch.

Hockeyroos goalkeeper Rachael Lynch has been in impressive form.
Hockeyroos goalkeeper Rachael Lynch has been in impressive form. Matt Roberts

A member of the gold medal-winning Hockeyroos outfits at Delhi in 2010 and Glasgow in 2014, the 31-year-old Victorian has played more than 150 games for her country.

"She's done a really good job, she's a really experienced goalkeeper and I'm definitely happy to have her in the net behind us,” defender Edwina Bone said.

"With Rachael in the net it'll help us but we'll gave to be on our game.”

commonwealth games 2018 edwina bone hockey hockeyroos rachael lynch stephanie kershaw
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EDITORIAL: Welcome to the Futuretorium

    EDITORIAL: Welcome to the Futuretorium

    News JUST like at the Ponds Institute we are cranking out a slew of outcomes based future focussed ideas that are going to kick some serious community asset.

    • 11th Apr 2018 6:09 PM
    Scriven named football vollie of the month

    Scriven named football vollie of the month

    News Scriven named vollie of the month.

    Railway Park funds secured

    Railway Park funds secured

    News Railway Park Reno to go ahead.

    Kendrick Lamar, Lorde headline Splendour in the Grass

    Kendrick Lamar, Lorde headline Splendour in the Grass

    News HUGE line-up announced for 2018 music festival.

    Local Partners