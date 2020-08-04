Hockey players ‘took off like bullets’

STRATEGIC SHOT: AW Northern Star v East Lismore – Northern Star's Maya McGrath setting up for a shot on goal through East's defence. Photo: Shez Napper

STRATEGIC SHOT: AW Northern Star v East Lismore – Northern Star's Maya McGrath setting up for a shot on goal through East's defence. Photo: Shez Napper

“STAR took off like bullets against Easts who fought back.”

There was no room for the faint-hearted at the weekend’s Women’s A-Grade hockey according to former state coach Wendy Trudgeon.

“Northern Star were too strong for East Lismore, they took off from the first quarter and won 5-0,” Trudgeon said,

“Star were leading 2-0 at half time they ran away in the game scoring three goals in the third quarter and shutting Easts out with some excellent manouveres.”

Trudgeon said players on both sides showed versatility.

“Natalie Psarakis who plays in attack opened Star’s account in the 11th minute of the first quarter in converting a well-worked penalty corner variation,” she said.

“Then teammate Hayley Marshall increased it to two midways through the second quarter when she pounced on a loose ball in front of the goals in a melee.

“Marshall then pushed the ball past the East goalkeeper Kylie Quinlan.”

Trudgeon said Easts responded well generally with great positive runs from Charlotte James who was always testing the Star defence.

She said Abby Brunton was goalkeeper for Northern Star and Easts did their best against her defence to no avail.

“Emily Hoskins was carrying the ball at speed and Star were struggling to control her,” Trudgeon said.

“The flood gates opened in the third quarter; when Alana Albertini who played representative for NSW state in U15s last year scored soon after the start, at the fifth minute.

“Then Maya McGrath made it 4-0.”

Trudgeon said a Albertini’s mother Leanne showed her finesse at the 11th minute of the third quarter.

“Leanne Albertini scored with back stick touch on the ball, backspin and flicked the ball in the she said.

“The fourth quarter was scoreless, and Easts defended stoutly and applied plenty of pressure of their own.”

Trudgeon said Eliza Wallace was a standout in Star’s defence.

“McGrath was ever creative, deceptive and an absolute handful for the Easts defence,” Trudgeon said.

“Kim Newton, Candice Hellyar, Karen Eakin and Kylie Quinlan in goal were good for Easts and Star was well served by Hayley Marshall, Leanne, and Alana Albertini.”

No report available but Ballina defeated Coraki 4-0 in the other A Grade Women’s match.