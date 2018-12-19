Menu
Login

The Hardest Story Ever Told
Entertainment

HO HO HO: It's the hardest Christmas story ever told

Adam Hourigan
by
19th Dec 2018 4:59 PM | Updated: 5:05 PM

IT HAS long been a point of contention what the best Christmas movie of all time is.

However, 20th Century Fox has, quite literally, blown the argument to smithereens.

It's Die Hard.

With a "Ho ho ho" the studio has recut the movie trailer for Bruce Willis' ionic Christmas time jaunt through Nakatomi Plaza, rebranding it as "The Greatest Christmas Story"

Complete with Christmas musack, cheesy voiceover and a storyline that barely skips around the murderous intent of eternal grinch Hans Gruber, you've never quite seen Die Hard presented like this.

The late Alan Rickman, who also starred in perennial Christmas favourite Love Actually is still in there as the witty, yet maniacal villain, and Bruce Willi's on screen wife, the aptly named Holly - also gets a cameo.

And yes, Bruce Willis still gets to say "yippy-kiyay..."

What more could you want at Christmas time. 20th Century Fox wants you to go out and buy the five-pack of movies, naturally, but don't worry about the others (although Die Hard with a Vengeance was pretty good) and rewatch a classic Christmas tale, though perhaps not with the kids.

The argument is settled once and for all, although, wasn't Die Hard 2 at Christmas as well?

20th century fox christmas movies die hard
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Try this Byron bumper holiday quiz... if you dare

    Try this Byron bumper holiday quiz... if you dare

    Opinion OUR nation and the world is on high alert across all measurable indexes so there are consequences flowing from this year's quiz.

    Kicking goal with facilities upgrade

    Kicking goal with facilities upgrade

    News New facility for women football players

    Silver medal for Mono at surfing championships

    Silver medal for Mono at surfing championships

    News Byron Bay surfer finishes the year on a high

    Giving shelter from the storm

    Giving shelter from the storm

    News Westpac grant helps the homeless.

    Local Partners