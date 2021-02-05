Historical Ballina property to go under the hammer

Fenwick House in East Ballina has hit the market and is set to go to auction in February. It is being marketed by Ray White Byron Bay.

A piece of Ballina’s history could be snapped up this weekend, if its auction is a success.

Heritage-listed, 135-year-old Fenwick House will be auctioned on site this Saturday.

Damien Smith from Ray White Byron Bay, who is marketing the property, has said they expect suitable buyers will be those with a “high net worth”.

The mansion, at 1/3 Brighton St, East Ballina, has 14 rooms across two storeys.

It last sold for $530,000 in 1993 and has been owned by the same family since then.

Mr Smith said he had high hopes for the auction.

“There’s interest around,” he said.

“I believe we’ll have bidders on the day.

“There’s been a lot of interest for a lot of different people.”

While he wouldn’t be drawn on the hopeful buyer’s potential uses for the site, Mr Smith said they were varied.

“It may well sell under the hammer on Saturday,” he said.

“It’s been a very good campaign.”

While COVID-19 restrictions mean there are still limits on gatherings, he said the spacious mansion would have no issues for social distancing.

“There’s plenty of space so social distancing can be adhered to,” he said.

“Obviously we’re in a good part of the world in regards to COVID cases, as in (we have) none.”

Anyone who has not yet registered for the auction but is interested in the property can still get in touch with Mr Smith on 0418 123 393 or April Nicolson on 0457 451 094.