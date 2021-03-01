Historic hall ‘changing and reinventing’ with its community

Some major renovations have been completed at the Drill Hall in Mullumbimby.

The historic Mullumbimby Drill Hall is looking divine after some major upgrades.

The hall, established 105 years ago as an Army training facility during World War One, recently received $146,850 worth of renovations.

The state government funding, from the Stronger Country Communities Fund, went to a new box office, an upgraded lighting system, access ramp, improved kitchen, storage shed and pottery shed.

Parliamentary Secretary for Energy and the Arts opened the refurbished hall on February 20.

"For over a century, the Drill Hall has served many different purposes for the Mullumbimby

community and beyond," Mr Franklin said.

"It was wonderful that the MDCC (Mullumbimby District Cultural Centre) were able to breathe new life into it during the 1970s and since then, it has served as an excellent theatre bringing entertainment to residents across the Northern Rivers.

"The NSW Government is committed to enhancing facilities and experiences in regional centres and I'm thrilled to that we've been able to support the Drill Hall in this way."

Byron mayor Simon Richardson welcomed the boost.

"The Drill Hall has so much history in Mullumbimby, changing and reinventing along with our creative community," Cr Richardson said.

"While Council owns the Drill Hall, it's managed by the Mullumbimby District Cultural Centre whose volunteers do a magnificent job fostering the arts.

"As a not-for-profit organisation it's difficult for the MDCC to raise money for significant upgrades and capital works so this investment means they can continue to entertain audiences of all ages as well as provide facilities for pottery, drawing, dance and exercise."