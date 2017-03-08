Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

HIP HOP royalty will be visiting Byron Bay when American rapper Nas jumps on stage at Bluesfest Byron Bay on Thursday, April 13.

Nas, 43, was confirmed today in the 2017 Bluesfest line up.

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, also known as Nas, is a hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

Nas has released eight consecutive platinum and multi-platinum albums and has sold over 25 million records worldwide.

His debut album Illmatic was released in 1994, and is still considered one of the finest albums of urban music ever released.

At Bluesfest, Nas will be teaming up with New Orleans brass band The Soul Rebels for an exclusive Australian performance.

The collaboration between Nas and The Soul Rebels is actually so rare that it is hardly seen anywhere in the world, only playing very few Festivals this year, including New Orleans Jazzfest and the 12th Annual Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival.

The Soul Rebels are an eight-piece New Orleans based brass ensemble who incorporates elements of Soul, Jazz, Funk, Hip-Hop, Rock and Pop music within a contemporary brass framework.

Hip hop royalty

Nas is often named as one of the greatest hip hop artists, with MTV ranking him at number five on their list of The Greatest MCs of All Time.

Nas boasts 13 Grammy nominations, seven platinum albums and The Source's Top 50 Lyricists of All Time.

He was seen in the 1990s as the natural rival to Jay-Z as the king of American hip hop.

Besides the controversy, they have collaborated in music projects such as Black Republican, one of the songs of the 2006 album Hip Hop is Dead.

Warning: strong language

Nas briefly dated Mary J. Blige in the 2000s, singer who is also in the Bluesfest line up this year.

In 2005, Nas married R&B singer Kelis in Atlanta after a two-year relationship. That marriage ended in 2010.

His latest release was Life Is Good in 2012.

More artists in the line up:

Other artists announced today are:

Busby Marou

Byron Bay's Lucy Gallant

Kasey Chambers

Flutist Wouter Kellerman

Little Georgia

For the current Bluesfest 2017 playing schedule, click here.

For details visit bluesfest.com.au.