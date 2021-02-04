Hillsong founder’s wife begs forgiveness after sex book

Hillsong's Bobbie Houston has issued a grovelling apology for writing a book that describes herself as feeling like “a retard” when she gains weight.

Hillsong's Bobbie Houston has issued a grovelling apology for writing a book that describes herself as feeling like “a retard” when she gains weight.

The wife of Hillsong founder Brian Houston has issued a grovelling apology for writing a book that describes herself as feeling like "a retard" when she gains weight and advising women to exercise the "plumbing bits" to reach orgasms during sex.

Co-global senior Hillsong Pastor Bobbie Houston has admitted the language she used in the book entitled Kingdom Women Love Sex espousing the benefits of staying trim to keep a man's interest was "unwise" and "offensive".

Wincing at calling herself a "retard" in the book first penned in 2003, she said: "These comments that I made almost 20 years ago were while I was teaching on the subject of healthy marriage, intimacy and family.

Bobbie Houston said she has a “great” sex life with husband, Brian, and urged women to lose weight to reach orgasms during sex in book she now “deeply regrets” writing.

"I used certain words and examples that were unwise and offensive, and especially so in a world where appropriate and sensitive language is of absolute critical importance," she said in a statement issued on the Hillsong website.

"I unreservedly and humbly apologised then for any hurt incurred, and I do so again.

"For over two decades, I have sought to champion the value and rights of women.

"Life brings with it many lessons and moments of deep regret. I hope and pray that those affected will find it in their hearts to forgive me."

Bobbie and Brian Houston enjoy an energetic sex life, she says.

In the book and accompanying 3-CD set still previewed on Australian Christian bookstore chain Koorong, she asks, "If I carry weight I feel like a retard, how are you going to do anything to surprise your man when you need a hydraulic crane just to turn over in bed?"

"Have plastic surgery if it makes you feel better and it is for the right reasons, and girls, pelvic floor exercise - can you believe I am saying this? You know, I have heard that orgasm is not as strong if you are really sloppy in that area".

In another excerpt the mother-of-three reveals she enjoys "a great" sex life with her husband and encourages female Hillsong worshippers to become "good" at sex.

"I'm talking about sex in the confines of marriage, Kingdom women should have a very healthy attitude to this amazing dynamic," she says.

"We need to be good at sex ourselves so that if the world happens to come knocking we can tell the story of God in our lives, she says.

Bobbie has been married to Hillsong founder Brian Houston for 44 years,

"Without being lurid or untruthful; I have a great marriage and a great sex life".

In the explicit audios and book, now out of print, the 63-year-old urges followers to fight the ravages of time.

"When it comes to personal hygiene and maintenance works, for example, get your teeth fixed, a mouth is supposed to be very desirable," she preaches.

"Minimise the negative of ageing, ageing does strange things to us. It discolours your teeth.

"Things sag when you get older, you can still pamper yourself - I plan to still have beautiful soft skin when I'm 90 ... Old people's habits.., don't go there before you have to.

"Back pain. Plumbing bits. OK, get them fixed, get healed, or go to a doctor, I'm not joking."

Mrs Houston has been successful in the Hillsong ministry for women, setting up its annual 47,000-strong women's conference Colour, which focuses on the health and well being of women.

Originally published as Hillsong founder's wife begs forgiveness after sex book