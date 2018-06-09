Menu
Hilary Duff expecting baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma. Picture: MEGA
Celebrity

Hilary Duff expecting second child

by New York Post
9th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

IT'LL be a girl for Hilary Duff.

Just a couple of days after Haylie Duff welcomed a daughter, sister Hilary is pregnant with her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Matthew Koma, the New York Post reports.
It will be the Younger star's second child, as she shares son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma shared the same photo announcing the pregnancy on social media, with Duff saying exclaiming the couple "made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited".

The picture shows the former Disney star with her singer beau showing off her baby bump.

Koma gave an adorable shout out to the mother of his child on his announcement post, writing: "She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother".

The 30-year-old singer's pregnancy might be the reason why she blasted her neighbour on social media for smoking weed.

Page Six recently reported that her neighbour, Dieter Addison, lawyered up after her tirade because he does not smoke pot - and he actually lives full time with a sober companion.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was republished with permission.

