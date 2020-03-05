Menu
The NT News has solved our toilet paper shortage. Picture: Twitter/@TheNTNews
Offbeat

Hilarious solution to toilet paper crisis

by Alexis Carey
5th Mar 2020 11:10 AM

The NT News is known for its hilarious headlines - but now it has turned its trademark humour towards solving the country's bizarre toilet paper crisis.

For days now, our supermarkets have been cleaned out of loo roll with frenzied shoppers stockpiling packets of Quilton, Sorbent and other toilet paper brands as coronavirus panic takes hold.

The situation is so dire Woolworths has introduced a four-pack limit per customer per transaction both in-store and online, but that hasn't stopped shocking photos emerging showing Aussies with trolleys laden with rolls at other supermarkets.

 

 

But now, the NT News has a solution.

The iconic paper has left eight pages blank in the middle of today's edition to help out readers who find themselves stuck without a backup supply.

"Run out of loo paper? The NT News cares. That's why we've printed an eight-page special liftout inside, complete with handy cut lines, for you to use in an emergency. Get your limited edition one-ply toilet newspaper sheets," the paper's front page states.

The paper also shared a video of a reader thumbing though the paper on Twitter, which has attracted a slew of likes, retweets and comments.

"Still doing more than the PM @ScottMorrisonMP," one reader quipped, while another joked: "It didn't work quite as well with the digital version."

 

Pallets of toilet paper were delivered to the Coles Express petrol station at Parramatta Road, Five Dock overnight. Picture: Bill Hearne
Another reader labelled the stunt an act of "genius" while another said it was "hysterical" and another described it as "insanity".

"You do know you can't put newspaper down the toilet - unless you want to call out the plumber," one warned.

