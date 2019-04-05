Baldwin reveals likely miscarriage on Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of SNL star Alec Baldwin, has shocked her social media followers when she shared some sad news in great detail.

The 35-year-old posed in front of a mirror in her underwear - explaining that she was not only pregnant, but was "likely" in the process of losing her fifth child.

"I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage," she wrote in an Instagram caption. "I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss."

The yoga guru went on to explain what she was experiencing, explaining to her followers that she vowed to be as open as possible if she were to ever get pregnant again.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fourth child in 2018. Picture: Supplied

"I think it's important to show the truth … because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience.

"I want to be a part of the effort to normalise miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting, she said"

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin were married in 2012. Picture: Getty

Hilaria and Alec were married in 2012 and have four children together. Five-year-old Carmen Gabriela, three-year-old Rafael Thomas, two-year-old Leonardo Ángel Charles, and 10-month-old Romeo.

During an appearance on the Today show last year, Hilaria hinted at the possibility of growing her family.

"I have a daughter and then I have three boys. And my daughter is very sure that she is going to have a sister," she said.

"She does have a sister - she has Ireland, and Ireland is so wonderful and they have a great relationship," she mentioned, referring to Alec's 22-year-old daughter with Kim Basinger. "But there's something about a little sister that she really wants.

The mum-of-four vowed that she would be “open as possible” about pregnancy. Picture: Getty

"I think it's possible. Alec thinks it's very possible. He comes from a big family." she added.

Hilaria was enjoying an evening out with her husband just the night before she shared her moving message, smiling for the camera at the FIT Annual Awards Gala.

The mum-of-four wasn't showing even a hint of a bump in her black tuxedo dress.