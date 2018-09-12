Menu
Login
News

Highway traffic congested following earlier roll-over

Emma Clarke
by
12th Sep 2018 6:40 AM

UPDATE 7.30AM: TRAFFIC is clearing following an earlier crash at Karalee this morning.

The crash happened on the Warrego Hwy just after 6am.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the crash did not block the highway.INITIAL: TRAFFIC on the Warrego Hwy is stopped this morning following after a vehicle rolled at Karalee just after 6am.

Drivers report trafic is backed up to the Kholo exit.

Emergency services have taken one person to Ipswich Hospital. 

karalee roll-over traffic crash warrego hwy
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hope for sufferers of cystic fibrosis

    Hope for sufferers of cystic fibrosis

    News AFTER holding their breath waiting for years Alan and jenny Tunks breath a sigh of releif.

    True grit in times of drought

    True grit in times of drought

    News Show your true grit and help Bingara

    Magpies flying into AFL finals

    Magpies flying into AFL finals

    News Magpies go for hat trick

    New life for Mullum hospital site after $3million clean up

    New life for Mullum hospital site after $3million clean up

    News Asbestos clean up at Mullum Hospital

    Local Partners